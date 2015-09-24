3rd Circuit grants en banc review of Dole farmers' pesticide claims

(Reuters) - Central American banana farmers who say they got sick from pesticides used by Dole Food Company Inc have won another chance to revive their claims, with a U.S. appeals court agreeing to review a recent ruling that said their lawyers had engaged in forum shopping.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday granted en banc review in six consolidated suits filed in 2012 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Dole, Dow Chemical, Shell Oil Co and other companies represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

