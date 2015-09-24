FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3rd Circuit grants en banc review of Dole farmers' pesticide claims
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 24, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

3rd Circuit grants en banc review of Dole farmers' pesticide claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Central American banana farmers who say they got sick from pesticides used by Dole Food Company Inc have won another chance to revive their claims, with a U.S. appeals court agreeing to review a recent ruling that said their lawyers had engaged in forum shopping.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday granted en banc review in six consolidated suits filed in 2012 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Dole, Dow Chemical, Shell Oil Co and other companies represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G3Hw4m

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.