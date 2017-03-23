FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
6th Circuit revives claims over woman denied job for signing a petition
March 23, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

6th Circuit revives claims over woman denied job for signing a petition

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a woman's claims that a financial services company broke the law when it rescinded her job offer after discovering she had signed a petition two years earlier backing a Cincinnati homeless shelter in a real estate dispute with the company.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Gayle Linkletter plausibly claimed that by revoking the job offer, Western & Southern Financial Group Inc violated her right under the federal Fair Housing Act to "aid and encourage" residents of the Anna Louise Inn, a women's shelter, who had brought sex bias claims against the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nIOuNj

