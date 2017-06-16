A Philadelphia business group on Friday took a second shot at blocking the city's new law prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their salary history, after filing an amended complaint outlining the law's potential impact on Comcast Corp and other members.

The Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce said in a motion for a preliminary injunction that the law, which was the first of its kind adopted by a U.S. city, violates employers' free speech rights and that there is "zero evidence" it will help close the wage gap between men and women as intended. The Chamber is represented by Miguel Estrada of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

