4 months ago
Business group sues over Philadelphia salary history law
#Westlaw News
April 6, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 4 months ago

Business group sues over Philadelphia salary history law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Philadelphia business group on Thursday filed a lawsuit challenging the city's law prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their salary history, saying it will not have the intended impact of closing gender-based pay gaps.

The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, claims in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Philadelphia that the law, which takes effect next month, violates employers' free speech rights and eliminates an "essential tool" in the recruiting process.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nia0cz

