Business group says no need to ID members in challenge to Philly salary law

A Philadelphia business group has asked a federal judge to reject the city’s claims that it does not have legal standing to challenge a first-of-its-kind law barring employers from asking job applicants about their salary history.

The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, represented by Miguel Estrada of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, said in a brief filed on Friday that because its members are “the very object” of the law, which is designed to address the pay gap between men and women, the group does not have to identify particular companies that will be affected.

