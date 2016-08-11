Teamsters asks U.S. appeals court to strike down limit on picketing

A Teamsters local is asking to revive a union negotiating tactic that U.S. labor authorities and courts have restricted for decades: picketing that is aimed not at union workers' primary employer, but at a secondary business.

A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear argument on Friday on the request by Teamsters Union Local 70 in Oakland, California to have the restrictions declared a violation of the free-speech guarantee in the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

