a year ago
Teamsters asks U.S. appeals court to strike down limit on picketing
August 11, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Teamsters asks U.S. appeals court to strike down limit on picketing

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A Teamsters local is asking to revive a union negotiating tactic that U.S. labor authorities and courts have restricted for decades: picketing that is aimed not at union workers' primary employer, but at a secondary business.

A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear argument on Friday on the request by Teamsters Union Local 70 in Oakland, California to have the restrictions declared a violation of the free-speech guarantee in the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b7pZjQ

