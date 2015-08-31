FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pizza Hut's biggest franchisee loses bid to force arbitration
August 31, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Pizza Hut's biggest franchisee loses bid to force arbitration

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee cannot compel arbitration of five potential class actions alleging wage violations at more than 1,000 locations across the country, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that NPC International “slept too long on its rights” by actively participating in the litigation for 14 months before seeking arbitration, and that the delay cost the plaintiffs both time and money.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LFgiFB

