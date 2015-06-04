Abercrombie ruling underscores rejection of one-size-fits-all work policies

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday that a Muslim woman can pursue discrimination claims against Abercrombie & Fitch Stores Inc after she was denied a job for wearing a religious headscarf underscores a shift toward employers being required under federal law to make more individualized assessments of job applicants, lawyers for employers and employees said.

The 8-1 decision was the latest by the court to reject the notion that companies can shield themselves from discrimination claims by evenly applying workplace policies to all employees or job applicants, said Jeanine Gozdecki of Barnes & Thornburg in Indiana, who represents employers.

“The idea that the same rules apply to everybody is not going to work anymore, which creates more nuances in handling these issues,” said Gozdecki, who was not involved in the case.

Those nuances could lead employers to go too far in inquiring about potential religious issues, which could then expose them to discrimination claims. The Abercrombie decision, Gozdecki and others said, reinforces the importance of asking broad questions in order to determine whether accommodations are needed, such as whether a person would have an issue complying with a ban on headwear or was able to work on weekends.

In an opinion Monday written by Justice Antonin Scalia, the high court revived claims by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of Samantha Elauf, who in 2008 was turned down for a job at an Abercrombie Kids store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because the company’s “look policy” barred employees from donning headwear.

The issue was whether Abercrombie could be held liable for discrimination even though Elauf never told the assistant manager who interviewed her that she was Muslim and would require a religious accommodation. Instead, the interviewer said she assumed Elauf was Muslim and didn’t recommend her for the job because of the scarf.

The court said that in order to prevail on claims made under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, plaintiffs are required to show only that a hiring decision was made to avoid providing an accommodation, and not that they requested an accommodation from the company. The case was sent back to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had overturned a $20,000 jury verdict.

EEOC officials said the decision makes clear that Title VII was designed to prevent companies from using workplace policies to discriminate against people based on religion.

“This ruling protects the rights of workers to equal treatment in the workplace without having to sacrifice their religious beliefs or practices,” Jenny Yang, the commission’s chair, said in a statement.

It was the high court’s second ruling this term against companies that refused to provide accommodations to employees or job seekers. In March, the court in UPS v. Young said the package delivery giant violated Title VII by refusing to give a pregnant driver a lighter workload. The company had claimed that it simply treated the driver, Peggy Young, like everyone else.

Similarly, Abercrombie & Fitch maintained that it applied the same standard to Elauf that it used for other job seekers. Justice Clarence Thomas, the lone dissenter, agreed, writing that the “mere application of a neutral policy cannot constitute intentional discrimination.”

But the majority ruling shifts the burden to employers to show they raised any concerns involving religion and attempted to reconcile them, said Dawn Solowey of Seyfarth Shaw in Boston.

“An employer who has any reason to believe, or even suspect, that accommodation may be necessary ... will need to consider engaging in an interactive process with the applicant,” she said.

The case is EEOC v. Abercrombie & Fitch, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-86.

For EEOC: Deputy Solicitor General Ian Gershengorn

For Abercrombie: Shay Dvoretzky of Jones Day