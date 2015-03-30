Judge crushes lawyer's 'frivolous' $224 bln pro se suit against firm

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed a New York lawyer’s sprawling lawsuit that sought at least $224 billion in damages over her termination from her former law firm, and used the case to warn pro se attorneys against “menacing” defendants.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in the Southern District of New York said the more than 200 claims in Ronit Appel’s 2014 pro se suit against Schoeman Updike Kaufman Stern & Ascher in Manhattan and about 30 other defendants ranged “from meritless to frivolous” and hit her with a $5,000 sanction.

