FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge crushes lawyer's 'frivolous' $224 bln pro se suit against firm
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 30, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Judge crushes lawyer's 'frivolous' $224 bln pro se suit against firm

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed a New York lawyer’s sprawling lawsuit that sought at least $224 billion in damages over her termination from her former law firm, and used the case to warn pro se attorneys against “menacing” defendants.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in the Southern District of New York said the more than 200 claims in Ronit Appel’s 2014 pro se suit against Schoeman Updike Kaufman Stern & Ascher in Manhattan and about 30 other defendants ranged “from meritless to frivolous” and hit her with a $5,000 sanction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Dk5VXc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.