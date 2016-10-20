Puerto Rico Police Department settles OT claims for $8.7 mln

The Puerto Rico Police Department has agreed to pay $8.7 million to more than 2,600 police officers who were not properly paid overtime, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Wednesday as the island commonwealth grapples with a fiscal crisis.

The Department of Labor said that between 2010 and 2014, the police department committed a series of willful violations of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, including using excessive amounts of compensatory time for its officers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2enHz6u