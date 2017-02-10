FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Employees file antitrust class action against Puzder’s CKE Restaurants
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 10, 2017 / 12:53 AM / 6 months ago

Employees file antitrust class action against Puzder’s CKE Restaurants

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Current and former Carl's Jr managers have claimed that the fast-food chain run by labor secretary nominee Andy Puzder conspired to suppress their wages and worsen their working conditions in a proposed class action filed Wednesday in California state court.

The plaintiffs accuse Carl Karcher Enterprises and Carl's Jr Restaurants of restricting franchisees from hiring managers from other Carl's Jr locations. These "no-hire" agreements prevent employees from seeking better pay and working conditions at competing franchisees in the fast-food chain, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k9tQ38

