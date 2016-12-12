Puzder expected to put criticisms of Obama into action at DOL

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.S. labor secretary is a vocal critic of Obama administration initiatives and, with the support of a Republican-led Congress, is widely expected to roll back policies ranging from expanded overtime protections to increased fines for workplace safety violations.

If confirmed, Andy Puzder, the chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc, which operates Hardee's, Carl's Jr and other fast-food companies, can use a combination of regulatory and budget power and the Department of Labor's authority to interpret employment-related laws to usher in a business-friendly era at the agency, lawyers and other experts said.

