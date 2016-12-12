FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puzder expected to put criticisms of Obama into action at DOL
December 12, 2016 / 12:38 PM / 8 months ago

Puzder expected to put criticisms of Obama into action at DOL

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.S. labor secretary is a vocal critic of Obama administration initiatives and, with the support of a Republican-led Congress, is widely expected to roll back policies ranging from expanded overtime protections to increased fines for workplace safety violations.

If confirmed, Andy Puzder, the chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc, which operates Hardee's, Carl's Jr and other fast-food companies, can use a combination of regulatory and budget power and the Department of Labor's authority to interpret employment-related laws to usher in a business-friendly era at the agency, lawyers and other experts said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hlg2SZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
