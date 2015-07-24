PricewaterhouseCoopers retirement plan violated ERISA- 2nd Circuit

(Reuters) - A provision of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP’s pension plan that dictated when employees could fully vest violated federal law because it had nothing to do with the average age of retirement, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said the accounting firm’s requirement that workers achieve “five years of service” prior to vesting was arbitrary and went against the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

