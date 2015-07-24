FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PricewaterhouseCoopers retirement plan violated ERISA- 2nd Circuit
July 24, 2015 / 9:43 PM / 2 years ago

PricewaterhouseCoopers retirement plan violated ERISA- 2nd Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A provision of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP’s pension plan that dictated when employees could fully vest violated federal law because it had nothing to do with the average age of retirement, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said the accounting firm’s requirement that workers achieve “five years of service” prior to vesting was arbitrary and went against the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LD5Jpg

