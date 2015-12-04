FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit adopts 'arm of the state' test for qui tam suits
December 4, 2015 / 9:37 PM / in 2 years

6th Circuit adopts 'arm of the state' test for qui tam suits

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Wayne State University in Detroit is an “arm of the state” immune from a former professor’s claims that the school bilked the federal government out of $170 million in research grants, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a case of first impression said that because a state agency is not considered a “person” that can be held liable under the False Claims Act, the proper test for determining immunity from whistleblower claims is whether a defendant is controlled and funded by the state.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OLy9w5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
