6th Circuit adopts 'arm of the state' test for qui tam suits

Wayne State University in Detroit is an “arm of the state” immune from a former professor’s claims that the school bilked the federal government out of $170 million in research grants, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a case of first impression said that because a state agency is not considered a “person” that can be held liable under the False Claims Act, the proper test for determining immunity from whistleblower claims is whether a defendant is controlled and funded by the state.

