3rd Circuit clears up 'confusion' on weighing workplace bias claims

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said its inconsistent precedent on the proper way to analyze employment discrimination claims led a judge to mistakenly dismiss race bias claims against Chesapeake Energy Corp and a staffing agency.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said two black former employees of STI Group who were fired from a Chesapeake worksite in Pennsylvania after complaining about a supervisor's racially-charged comment had to show the conduct was "severe or pervasive," and not "pervasive and regular," and revived their case.

