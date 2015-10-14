Trial nears on EEOC claim that 'ignorance' of Title VII merits damages

A federal jury in Illinois is set to consider whether a beverage distributor that fired two Muslim truck drivers for refusing to transport alcohol should be on the hook for punitive damages after it admitted to having no knowledge of federal anti-discrimination laws.

A trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 19 in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s case against Star Transport, which has conceded that it violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by firing the drivers but says it should only have to pay compensatory damages because it did not act with malice.

