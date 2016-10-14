FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EEOC seeks revival of transgender bias claims against funeral home
October 14, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 10 months ago

EEOC seeks revival of transgender bias claims against funeral home

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Oct 14 - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked a federal appeals court to review a judge's decision that dismissed one of the agency's first lawsuits on behalf of a transgender worker because the employer, a Detroit funeral home, "operated as a ministry."

The EEOC on Thursday filed an appeal with the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in its 2014 lawsuit claiming RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc, represented by conservative Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by terminating funeral director Aimee Stephens when she announced she was transitioning from male to female.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eeWmha

