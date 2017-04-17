FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 4 months ago

Senators call for new EEOC reporting rules to be scrapped

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Two Republican senators have urged the administration of President Donald Trump to rescind new requirements that employers report pay data to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying companies will be buried in paperwork.

Senators Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Pat Roberts of Kansas called for the new rules, which are designed to identify pay discrepancies based on sex, race and other factors, to be nixed in a letter sent on Wednesday to the Office of Management and Budget. Alexander is the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ohTxl1

