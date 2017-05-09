California's top court clarifies state's 'day of rest' law

The California Supreme Court has ruled that a 19th-century state law granting workers "one day's rest in seven" only requires a day off each calendar week, and not in any seven-day period, in a significant victory for employers in the state.

The seven-judge court's conclusion came on Monday in a closely watched case against Nordstrom Inc, represented by Littler Mendelson, and means that workers in California may be required to work up to 12 days in a row.

