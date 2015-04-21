Formal complaint not required in FLSA retaliation cases - 2nd Circuit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a former security guard in New York who says his boss pulled a gun on him when he complained about unpaid wages is entitled to damages for retaliation despite his failure to file a formal written complaint, overturning a more than 20-year-old precedent and bringing it into line with other circuit courts.

In a 2-1 ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said its 1993 decision in Lambert v. Genesee Hospital, which held that employees must file detailed written complaints to sustain retaliation claims under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, was wrong in light of a 2011 Supreme Court ruling.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1yPqRUk