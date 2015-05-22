FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4th Circuit says SCOTUS ruling didn't alter retaliation standard
May 22, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

4th Circuit says SCOTUS ruling didn't alter retaliation standard

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a former university security guard’s claim that she was fired for complaining about a coworker’s sexual advances, deepening a split over the impact of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on retaliation cases.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the high court’s 2013 decision in University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center v. Nassar did not alter a landmark ruling handed down 40 years earlier in McDonnell Douglas v. Green.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ekqaJa

