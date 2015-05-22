4th Circuit says SCOTUS ruling didn't alter retaliation standard

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a former university security guard’s claim that she was fired for complaining about a coworker’s sexual advances, deepening a split over the impact of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on retaliation cases.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the high court’s 2013 decision in University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center v. Nassar did not alter a landmark ruling handed down 40 years earlier in McDonnell Douglas v. Green.

