N.Y. law doesn't bar additional claims by whistleblowers - state court
July 28, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. law doesn't bar additional claims by whistleblowers - state court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former employees at the New York offices of a South Korean bank who say they were subjected to sexual advances by supervisors and fired for complaining are not precluded from pursuing both harassment and retaliation claims, a New York state appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous five-judge panel of the Appellate Division, First Department, affirmed a lower court and rejected claims by Woori Bank that New York’s whistleblower statute barred the two plaintiffs from suing both for retaliation and the conduct they say gave rise to it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1U4zpwK

