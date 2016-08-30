FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
2nd Circuit revives EMT's retaliation claim in 'cat's paw' case
#Westlaw News
August 30, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

2nd Circuit revives EMT's retaliation claim in 'cat's paw' case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has ruled for the first time that employers may be held liable when they are tricked by employees into firing coworkers, and revived a former EMT's lawsuit claiming she was terminated after reporting an ambulance dispatcher who sent her an explicit photo.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday became the latest appeals court to adopt the "cat's paw" theory of liability, which says an employer can be held liable for an employee's conduct under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when they negligently act on bad information.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bxgT51

