The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has become the third
federal appeals court to rule that workers who sue for
retaliation under the federal wage-and-hour law may recoup
emotional damages, and ordered a new trial on damages in an
overtime pay case against a property management firm.
But a unanimous three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based
5th Circuit on Monday also said Maria Pena, the wife of
plaintiff Santiago Pineda, could not sue JTCH Apartments LLC,
her husband's former employer, for retaliation under the Fair
Labor Standards Act for kicking the couple out of their
apartment after Pineda filed his lawsuit seeking unpaid
overtime.
