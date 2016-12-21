The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has become the third federal appeals court to rule that workers who sue for retaliation under the federal wage-and-hour law may recoup emotional damages, and ordered a new trial on damages in an overtime pay case against a property management firm.

But a unanimous three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit on Monday also said Maria Pena, the wife of plaintiff Santiago Pineda, could not sue JTCH Apartments LLC, her husband's former employer, for retaliation under the Fair Labor Standards Act for kicking the couple out of their apartment after Pineda filed his lawsuit seeking unpaid overtime.

