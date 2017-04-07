6th Circuit revives health inspector's retaliation claims over bathroom recording

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived an Ohio health inspector's claims that she faced unlawful retaliation, including a physical assault by the county health commissioner, after reporting that a male coworker was secretly recording the entrance to the women's bathroom.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Jennifer Frazier, who was also the president of the local union at the time, had plausibly alleged under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that the assault and the elimination of some of her duties at Richland Public Health stemmed directly from her complaints about the camera and other sexist conduct.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nMifJg