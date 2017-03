A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a retaliation lawsuit against a Texas nursing home staffing agency by a former risk manager who claimed she was fired for reporting an employee underpayment that resulted in a $40,000 settlement.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a district judge erred in finding that, because Daybreak Ventures LLC terminated LeAnn Starnes more than a year after she reported a maintenance worker had been paid improperly, she could not link the incident to her 2011 firing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mCoUp7