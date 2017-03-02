8th Circuit splits over standard for proving retaliation claims

A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit by a former employee of an Arkansas state agency who claims she was fired for complaining about racial bias, with the dissenting judge saying the decision could bolster "contrived retaliation claims."

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said the Arkansas Department of Human Services had not shown that it had a good reason to fire former program supervisor LeKeysia Wilson after she filed a complaint of racial discrimination.

