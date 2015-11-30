FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Job applicants can sue RJ Reynolds for age bias without alleging intent - court
November 30, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Job applicants can sue RJ Reynolds for age bias without alleging intent - court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday became the first to rule that job applicants who suspect they were not hired because of their age may bring disparate impact claims under federal discrimination law, revving a lawsuit against RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company.

In a 2-1 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals created a circuit split by ruling that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act doesn’t require job applicants who sue to allege that employers had discriminatory motives, allowing plaintiff Richard Villarreal to pursue a lawsuit that claims the tobacco giant’s policies discouraged the hiring of people of over 40.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MRxvg1

