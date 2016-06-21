Case to Watch: 11th Circuit weighs age-bias claims by job applicants

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday will revisit a recent decision that allowed older job applicants for the first time to sue companies over hiring policies that have a negative impact on their job prospects, sparking concern among businesses.

An en banc panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will reconsider whether RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co, represented by Jones Day, must face a 2012 lawsuit by Richard Villarreal, an unsuccessful job applicant who says the company violated the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act by encouraging the hiring of workers just out of college.

