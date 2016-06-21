FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Case to Watch: 11th Circuit weighs age-bias claims by job applicants
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 21, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Case to Watch: 11th Circuit weighs age-bias claims by job applicants

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday will revisit a recent decision that allowed older job applicants for the first time to sue companies over hiring policies that have a negative impact on their job prospects, sparking concern among businesses.

An en banc panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will reconsider whether RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co, represented by Jones Day, must face a 2012 lawsuit by Richard Villarreal, an unsuccessful job applicant who says the company violated the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act by encouraging the hiring of workers just out of college.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28LMkX2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.