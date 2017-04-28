FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
4th Circuit says RJ Reynolds didn't violate ERISA in Nabisco spin-off
April 28, 2017

4th Circuit says RJ Reynolds didn't violate ERISA in Nabisco spin-off

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court on Friday said RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co did not violate the federal law governing employee retirement plans when the company divested its funds of Nabisco stock months before the snack maker saw massive gains.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the 2-1 decision said that when the former RJR Nabisco Inc split up its tobacco and food businesses in 1999, it could not have known Nabisco stock would soon take off as a result of a restructuring by the food company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qomn3G

