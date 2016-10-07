FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit nixes R.J. Reynolds job applicant's age bias claim
October 7, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

11th Circuit nixes R.J. Reynolds job applicant's age bias claim

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court has ruled that unsuccessful job applicants cannot sue over hiring policies that have an alleged discriminatory impact on older people, overturning a ruling that business groups said could have sparked a wave of age bias litigation.

An en banc panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, in an 8-3 vote, found that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co, represented by Jones Day, did not violate the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act by telling recruiters to hire workers just out of college and passing over 49-year-old Richard Villarreal for a sales job.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dzzv1y

