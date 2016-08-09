Massachusetts salary law could be open to challenges - lawyers

A new law making Massachusetts the first U.S. state to bar employers from asking job applicants about their salary history could be open to legal challenges, especially if the prohibition spreads to other states, some management-side employment lawyers said.

The law, which was signed last week by Republican Governor Charlie Baker and takes effect in 2018, was designed to address the earnings gap between men and women by erasing a job seeker's pay history as a factor in setting a new salary.

