The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have asked a federal judge in Philadelphia to block the city's first-of-a-kind law prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their salary history, calling it "terrible policy" that will make hiring more difficult.

The Chamber, the National Federation of Independent Business, and two Pennsylvania business groups in an amicus brief filed on Friday said the 2015 law will not have its intended effect of curbing gender-based wage discrimination, because workers' pay is set based on a host of factors.

