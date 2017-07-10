The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have
asked a federal judge in Philadelphia to block the city's
first-of-a-kind law prohibiting employers from asking job
applicants about their salary history, calling it "terrible
policy" that will make hiring more difficult.
The Chamber, the National Federation of Independent
Business, and two Pennsylvania business groups in an amicus
brief filed on Friday said the 2015 law will not have its
intended effect of curbing gender-based wage discrimination,
because workers' pay is set based on a host of factors.
