2 hours ago
Minority-owned business groups say Philly salary history law would harm members
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2017 / 1:38 AM / 2 hours ago

Minority-owned business groups say Philly salary history law would harm members

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Two groups that represent businesses with black and Latino owners have asked a federal judge to block Philadelphia's law prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their salary history, saying it could be "ruinous" for predominately small minority-owned companies.

The Latino Coalition and the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware filed an amicus brief in federal court in Philadelphia on Tuesday saying many of their members already "struggle to survive," and the law would make it more difficult to compete with larger rivals. The groups also said the law would not help address discriminatory wage gaps as intended.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u0u3dV

