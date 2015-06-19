N.Y. lawmakers approve protections for nail salon workers

(Reuters) - In the wake of a New York Times investigation that uncovered rampant wage theft at New York City nail salons, state lawmakers have passed a bill that would make it easier for workers to get manicurists’ licenses and allow the state to shut down unlicensed salons.

The bill, which was unanimously approved by the state Assembly on Friday and the Senate earlier this week, would also require salons to be bonded so they can pay fines in wage theft cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L7loLU