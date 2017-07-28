FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 4 hours
U.S. Steel and former worker spar over same-sex harassment standard
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
NORTH KOREA
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Healthcare
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 28, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in 4 hours

U.S. Steel and former worker spar over same-sex harassment standard

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A panel of U.S. appeals court judges on Thursday sounded skeptical of arguments by U.S. Steel Corp and a manager at a plant near Detroit that federal law allows workers to prove same-sex harassment only in certain narrow circumstances.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati heard arguments in a bid by former U.S. Steel employee David Hylko to revive claims that his supervisor, John Hemphill, engaged in severe harassment, including calling Hylko his "bitch" and grabbing his rear end and genitals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tKuEkD

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.