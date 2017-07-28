U.S. Steel and former worker spar over same-sex harassment standard

A panel of U.S. appeals court judges on Thursday sounded skeptical of arguments by U.S. Steel Corp and a manager at a plant near Detroit that federal law allows workers to prove same-sex harassment only in certain narrow circumstances.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati heard arguments in a bid by former U.S. Steel employee David Hylko to revive claims that his supervisor, John Hemphill, engaged in severe harassment, including calling Hylko his "bitch" and grabbing his rear end and genitals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tKuEkD