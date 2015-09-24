FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawyers face sanctions for 'frivolous' appeal in Avis Title VII case
September 24, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Lawyers face sanctions for 'frivolous' appeal in Avis Title VII case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers for a former Avis Rent A Car System LLC employee who claimed he was fired because his supervisors believed he was a Muslim Arab may be hit with sanctions for filing a “frivolous” appeal of a jury verdict in favor of the company, a U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Alan Jacob and Alexander Michael, who have separate practices in the Chicago suburbs, made a number of meritless claims and procedural errors in their bid to revive a 2010 lawsuit against the rental car giant and now have to explain why sanctions would be inappropriate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FvY1LP

