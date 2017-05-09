FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawyers suing Chadbourne for sex bias say firm evading discovery
May 9, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 3 months ago

Lawyers suing Chadbourne for sex bias say firm evading discovery

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Three former partners at Chadbourne & Parke who are suing over sex bias in pay and promotions have asked a Manhattan federal judge to order the firm to comply with their requests for a trove of information on its partnership structure and pay practices.

David Sanford of Sanford Heisler Sharp, who represents ex-Chadbourne partner Kerrie Campbell and two other plaintiffs, asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in a letter on Saturday to reject the firm's claim that it does not have to produce documents until the judge rules on its pending motion for summary judgment. Washington, D.C.-headquartered Chadbourne is represented by Proskauer Rose.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pY5EYc

