Lawyers suing Chadbourne for sex bias say firm evading discovery

Three former partners at Chadbourne & Parke who are suing over sex bias in pay and promotions have asked a Manhattan federal judge to order the firm to comply with their requests for a trove of information on its partnership structure and pay practices.

David Sanford of Sanford Heisler Sharp, who represents ex-Chadbourne partner Kerrie Campbell and two other plaintiffs, asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in a letter on Saturday to reject the firm's claim that it does not have to produce documents until the judge rules on its pending motion for summary judgment. Washington, D.C.-headquartered Chadbourne is represented by Proskauer Rose.

