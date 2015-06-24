FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit revives teacher's suit over 'black cooking' remarks
June 24, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit revives teacher's suit over 'black cooking' remarks

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former culinary arts teacher who says the principal of his upstate New York school disparaged “black cooking” and set him up to be denied tenure can proceed with racial discrimination claims, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court and said Rickey Tolbert, who taught a cooking class at John Marshall High School in Rochester from 2006 to 2009, had shown enough of a connection between racist comments allegedly made by the principal, Richard Smith, and Tolbert being denied tenure for the case to move forward.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GqKUpW

