Supreme Court says EEOC's settlement efforts subject to review
April 29, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court says EEOC's settlement efforts subject to review

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a case closely tracked by companies and business groups, the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission must show it engaged in serious settlement negotiations with employers before pursuing discrimination suits.

The court in a unanimous decision said that while a “deep dive” into the substance of confidential settlement talks was not permitted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the law does allow courts to review whether the EEOC gave employers a chance to voluntarily curb discriminatory practices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P7uIxW

