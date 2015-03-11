Sea-Tac workers should have been allowed to strike, 9th Circuit says

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that a federal judge erred in blocking workers who refuel planes at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from striking to protest the suspension of a politically active coworker.

In a 7-4 decision, an en banc panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the group of refuelers should have been allowed to strike in 2012 because their company, Aircraft Services International Inc (ASIG), did not attempt to negotiate with them before seeking an injunction.

