FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sea-Tac workers should have been allowed to strike, 9th Circuit says
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 11, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Sea-Tac workers should have been allowed to strike, 9th Circuit says

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that a federal judge erred in blocking workers who refuel planes at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from striking to protest the suspension of a politically active coworker.

In a 7-4 decision, an en banc panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the group of refuelers should have been allowed to strike in 2012 because their company, Aircraft Services International Inc (ASIG), did not attempt to negotiate with them before seeking an injunction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Mrp22b

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.