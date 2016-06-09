9th Circuit backs Wal-Mart, CVS, JPMorgan Chase workers over seating

A U.S. appeals court has ruled in a trio of closely watched cases that employees of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, CVS Pharmacy Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank NA in California can proceed with lawsuits claiming the retail and banking giants violated state law by not providing them with seating.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected claims by Wal-Mart, represented by Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, that a lower court erred in certifying a class of cashiers because they did not have enough in common.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YgmonF