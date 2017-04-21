FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Judge tees up 2018 trial in Wal-Mart employee seating case
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 21, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 4 months ago

Judge tees up 2018 trial in Wal-Mart employee seating case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California said on Thursday that a trial in a long-running class action claiming Wal-Mart Stores Inc violated California law by failing to provide seating to its cashiers will start in the fall of 2018.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Francisco said he wanted to place the eight-year-old lawsuit on track for trial after Wal-Mart lost a bid last year to decertify the class. He ordered Wal-Mart, represented by LTL Attorneys, and lawyers for the plaintiffs from the Jones Law Firm and Righetti Glugoski to meet and decide on specific dates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2odmRx7

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.