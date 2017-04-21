Judge tees up 2018 trial in Wal-Mart employee seating case

A federal judge in California said on Thursday that a trial in a long-running class action claiming Wal-Mart Stores Inc violated California law by failing to provide seating to its cashiers will start in the fall of 2018.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Francisco said he wanted to place the eight-year-old lawsuit on track for trial after Wal-Mart lost a bid last year to decertify the class. He ordered Wal-Mart, represented by LTL Attorneys, and lawyers for the plaintiffs from the Jones Law Firm and Righetti Glugoski to meet and decide on specific dates.

