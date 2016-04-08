FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California Supreme Court stands up for employee seating; many cases could settle
April 8, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

California Supreme Court stands up for employee seating; many cases could settle

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Many large companies facing class actions that claim they unlawfully deprived employees of seating will likely consider settling them now that the California Supreme Court has ruled that most workers have the right to take a seat, lawyers for plaintiffs and employers said.

The court on Monday unanimously rejected arguments by CVS Pharmacy Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank NA that a state regulation requiring employers to provide seating “when the nature of the work reasonably permits” should be applied narrowly and with deference to business decisions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/25P9D6q

