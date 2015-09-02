FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trade group tells 9th Circuit Seattle minimum wage is discriminatory
September 2, 2015

Trade group tells 9th Circuit Seattle minimum wage is discriminatory

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Seattle’s law requiring franchises to begin paying workers a $15 minimum wage sooner than independent businesses is discriminatory, a lawyer for a major trade group told a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday in a case that could impact the nationwide campaign to drive up wages.

Paul Clement of Bancroft, who represents the International Franchise Association, told a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sitting in Seattle that franchisees and other businesses are virtually indistinguishable because they offer the same services and compete for the same customers and workers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LKHVNN

