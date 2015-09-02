Trade group tells 9th Circuit Seattle minimum wage is discriminatory

(Reuters) - Seattle’s law requiring franchises to begin paying workers a $15 minimum wage sooner than independent businesses is discriminatory, a lawyer for a major trade group told a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday in a case that could impact the nationwide campaign to drive up wages.

Paul Clement of Bancroft, who represents the International Franchise Association, told a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sitting in Seattle that franchisees and other businesses are virtually indistinguishable because they offer the same services and compete for the same customers and workers.

