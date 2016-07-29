FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Female partners at Sedgwick can't crack glass ceiling - lawsuit
July 29, 2016 / 10:58 PM / a year ago

Female partners at Sedgwick can't crack glass ceiling - lawsuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Sedgwick is the latest law firm to face claims of widespread gender bias, in a new proposed class action by a Chicago-based partner who says she was belittled and denied an equity stake because she spoke up about unequal treatment.

The lawsuit filed on July 26 in California state court in San Francisco says that despite pulling in more revenue than all but two other Sedgwick partners in 2015, Traci Ribeiro was passed over for an equity partnership last November after raising concerns that senior management was blocking women from advancing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2an992i

