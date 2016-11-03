Sedgwick wins bid to send gender bias claims to arbitration

A federal judge has granted Sedgwick’s bid to send a proposed class action alleging the San Francisco-based firm discriminates against its female attorneys in pay and promotions to arbitration, rejecting claims by a female partner that he first decide whether firm’s arbitration agreement was enforceable.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco on Wednesday said a partnership agreement signed by Chicago-based Traci Ribeiro, an insurance lawyer, clearly reserved questions about its validity for an arbitrator.

