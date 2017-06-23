Law firm Sedgwick has reached a settlement with a Chicago-based female partner who accused the firm of refusing to promote her after she complained about discrimination at the firm against female lawyers.

Lawyers for Sedgwick and partner Traci Ribeiro, an insurance lawyer who is still with the firm, said in a joint filing in federal court in San Francisco on Thursday that an arbitrator approved the deal on June 19. The terms were not disclosed.

