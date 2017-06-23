Law firm Sedgwick has reached a settlement with a
Chicago-based female partner who accused the firm of refusing to
promote her after she complained about discrimination at the
firm against female lawyers.
Lawyers for Sedgwick and partner Traci Ribeiro, an insurance
lawyer who is still with the firm, said in a joint filing in
federal court in San Francisco on Thursday that an arbitrator
approved the deal on June 19. The terms were not disclosed.
