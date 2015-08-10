Courts, DOL must review agreements to drop FLSA claims - 2nd Circuit

(Reuters) - Wage-and-hour plaintiffs cannot agree to drop lawsuits against their employers without review by a judge or the U.S. Department of Labor, an appeals court ruled on Friday in a case of first impression that could be headed to the Supreme Court.

The Fair Labor Standards Act is one of a handful of “uniquely protective” federal laws under which parties cannot privately agree to dismiss litigation, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

