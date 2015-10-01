FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court will hear challenge to rule on severing arbitration pacts
October 1, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court will hear challenge to rule on severing arbitration pacts

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to review a military contractor’s claims that a California rule allowing arbitration agreements to be nullified if they contain multiple unenforceable provisions is preempted by federal law.

The court without explanation granted a bid by MHN Government Services Inc to challenge a 2014 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision in a worker misclassification case that said the company’s arbitration agreements with more than 750 of its employees could not be salvaged because of a range of provisions that unfairly favored the company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FLiKve

